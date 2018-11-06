Police

Search Continues For Missing Fisherman In The Grand River

November 6, 2018 106 views

November 5, 2018

At 4:45 p.m. search of the Grand River was concluded.

The search will resume November 6, 2018 in the daylight hours.

 

November 5, 2018

Members from Brantford Police Service, Brantford Fire Department, Brant County OPP, and OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit remain in the area and on the Grand River today.

Brantford Police Service is appealing to the public for any information on a fisherman seen struggling in the water just after 12:00 PM on Sunday November 4, 2018 near Erie Avenue, in Brantford, Ontario.

The fisherman is described is a white male, with grey hair approximately 50 years of age. He was last seen wearing a toque and “Lumber” style jacket.

Brantford Police Service has not received a missing persons report involving a male, as described above.

If you or anyone you know has recently fallen into the Grand River near Erie Avenue while fishing, please immediately contact the Brantford Police Service.

Any witnesses or other persons with information are asked to immediately contact the Brantford Police Service at 519 756-7050.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

Explosive Device Brought to Brantford Fire Department

November 6, 2018 30

November 5, 2018 At approximately 10:00 a.m., a Brantford resident who had recently cleaned out a…

Read more
Police

FEMALE INJURED IN COLLSION WITH TRACTOR TRAILER

November 6, 2018 19

Highway 6 reopened  (HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is…

Read more

Leave a Reply