Local News
ticker

Brantford police seeking public help

November 7, 2018 2 views

Brantford Police are looking for the public’s assistance to identify a male who approached a girl on Friday. The girl saw she was being followed in the Centennial-Grand Woodlands School area. He approached the girl and grabbed her arm but she was able to break free and run away. The man is described as being in his early 20’s with blonde hair shaved up to the top with green hair on top. He was last seen wearing black shoes, a black coat and grey shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Cotter at 519-756-0113 ext. 2269 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Even Christmas trees get the ornamental once over at the annual arts and craft sale Saturday at J.C. Hill Elementary School. (Photo by Arthur Powless-MacNaughton)
Local News

It’s official! Christmas has kicked off at Six Nations with annual craft sales

November 7, 2018 9

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Across the Six Nations holiday cheer was on full display Saturday November…

Read more
Local News

Manslaughter Sentencing Postponed

November 7, 2018 15

Two men accused of manslaughter are still waiting for their sentencing hearing. The hearing for Irvin…

Read more