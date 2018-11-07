Brantford police seeking public help

Brantford Police are looking for the public’s assistance to identify a male who approached a girl on Friday. The girl saw she was being followed in the Centennial-Grand Woodlands School area. He approached the girl and grabbed her arm but she was able to break free and run away. The man is described as being in his early 20’s with blonde hair shaved up to the top with green hair on top. He was last seen wearing black shoes, a black coat and grey shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Cotter at 519-756-0113 ext. 2269 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477….



