Brantford school under “hold and secure” police status

BRANTFORD- City police are investigating an incident at Brantford Collegiate Institute putting the Brant Avenue secondary school in a precautionary hold and secure status while they investigate. Police are searching the school on saying they were investigating an “incident” at the school.

Social media has parents saying a “bomb threat” was called into the school. The threat has not been confirmed. Police are at doors leading into the school since just after 3 p.m. when they responded to the incident. All students and staff were evacuated.

Police said they will not be making a comment at this time. School officials said they cannot comment on the incident.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after police charged a former Assumption College student with making a threat that caused an evacuation at that school Tuesday.

The 21-year-old man has been charged with making a threat.

Police were at the school around 4:30 p.m. after school staff reported a former Assumption student had come to the school and threatened staff and students.

Police evacuated the 150 students, staff and others in the school. A Brant County high school boys’ volleyball game had been scheduled.

Police said the school was secured and people in the building were ordered to the gymnasium. In the gym staff secured all the exits and told everyone to find safe places. Some hid under bleachers.

Police said the suspect was found in the area and arrested without incident and charged with uttering threats.

Police escorted everyone from the building. The school was re-opened at about 5:30 p.m.

