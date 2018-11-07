DISQUALIFIED DRIVER CHARGED AFTER OPERATING RIDING MOWER ON PUBLIC ROADWAY

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 77-year-old male following a traffic complaint at a Haldimand Road 53, Selkirk, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Monday November 5, 2018 at 3:56 p.m., OPP responded to Haldimand Road 53 where a witness reported a male was driving a riding mower on the roadway.

Police located the male operating the riding mower and investigated.

OPP investigation determined that the male was a disqualified driver resulting from previous Criminal Code driving convictions. He was prohibited from operating any motorized vehicle on a roadway.

OPP has charged 77-year-old Harold LOUDEN of Selkirk, Haldimand County, Ontario with driving while disqualified.

He is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga, Haldimand County at a later date to answer to the charge.

