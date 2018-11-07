Former Student Charged After Threat Made To School

The Brantford Police Service have charged a 21 year old male after a threat was made to Assumption College School.

On November 6, 2018 at around 4:30PM the Branford Police Service commenced an investigation into an incident at Assumption College in West Brant. A former student attended the school and made a threat towards staff and students. Police responded to the school which was occupied by students and staff for sporting events. Police secured the school and evacuated the occupants to a safe location.

Through investigation, police were able to locate the suspect in the area but off school property. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police have charged the former student with uttering threats.

Although police are continuing with this investigation, police believe there no further safety concerns for students, staff members or the community at this time.

Brantford Police are continuing to investigate this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford Police at 519-756-7050 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Add Your Voice