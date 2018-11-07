Halloween candy tampered with Brantford Police investigate

BRANTFORD- City Police are investigating an incident involving a box of Halloween candy that may have been tampered with. On November 1, 2018 the Branford Police Service began an investigation after learning on October 31, 2018 a child had been out trick or treating in the West Brant area of Brantford, specifically, Blackburn Drive/Conklin Road/Shellard Lane/St Patricks Drive. Once the family arrived home, the candy was checked. One of the packages received by the child had been opened and the original candy had been removed and replaced with an unknown substance. The package was a DOTS Assorted Fruit Flavored Gumdrops minibox which was supposed to contain fruit flavored gumdrops. The candy had been replaced with three small unknown white cube shaped items and the lid was pushed back together but…



