Haudenosaunee deer harvest set to begin

The Haudenosaunee annual deer harvest in the Dundas Valley Conservation area begins Nov., 12th and runs to Dec., 6th. The Haudenosaunee Wildlife and Habitat Authority (HWHA) and Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) reached an agreement that will see deer harvesting on specific Hamilton Conservation Authority managed lands. Harvesting will occur in area bounded by Martin, Jerseyville, Paddy Greene and Powerline Roads. There will also be harvesting Monday to Thursday, from Nov., 12 to Dec 6 in a section without public access near Weir’s Lane and Governors Road. The 2018 harvesting is based an existing Protocol addressing the Treaty Rights of the Haudenosaunee on HCA lands. Deer harvesting for the 2018 season will be conducted concurrently in two areas of the Dundas Valley Conservation Area (DVCA) designated as Schedule A and Schedule…



