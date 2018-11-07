Police

MALE DEAD AFTER BEING STRUCK BY TRAIN

November 7, 2018 6 views

No Foul Play Suspected

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) –  –  On Sunday, November 4, 2018 at approximately 9:17 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Brant County Detachment County of Brant Fire Department, Brant County Ambulance Services and CN Police Service attended Powerline Road railway tracks for a report of a collision..

 

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a Via Rail train carrying approximately 309 people was travelling eastbound when the train collided with a pedestrian on the railway tracks.

 

As a result, the male suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

 

This incident is not be treated as suspicious and no foul play is suspected.

 

The investigation is closed.

