OPP say bodies found in car near Oneida are two men and a woman

November 7, 2018 2 views

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ON –  The OPP discovery of three bodies in a car just outside Oneida First Nation has community members fearful and drawn attention to the community’s need for more police. Oneida First Nation Chief Jessica Hill said the community doesn’t have 24/7 policing. “ This incident is of great concern for our Nation and demonstrates an issue for our community safety and the greater need for additional policing and/or security personnel within our territory.” Chief Jessica Hill said the community needs its own police, not OPP. “Right now we don’t have a full compliment to do even 24/7 around the clock policing.” She said the community is seeking fundering for at least two more officers “but now with this new development and magnitude of this kind of a crime,…

