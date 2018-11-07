Search Continues For Fisherman Seen In The Grand River

November 6, 2018

The Brantford Police Service, Brant County OPP, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery

Unit along with an OPP Helicopter remained in the area and on the Grand River today

and have continued to search for the male that was seen in distress. The search efforts

will be called off for today, however the investigation remains open and will be re-

evaluated on an ongoing basis.

Brantford Police Service is appealing to the public for any information on a fisherman

that was seen struggling in the water just after 12:00 PM on Sunday November 4, 2018

near Erie Avenue, in Brantford, Ontario.

The fisherman is described is a white male, with grey hair approximately 50 years of age.

He was last seen wearing a toque and “Lumber” style jacket.

Brantford Police Service has not received a missing person’s report involving a male, as

described above.

If you or anyone you know has recently fallen into the Grand River near Erie Avenue

while fishing, please notify the Brantford Police Service.

Any witnesses or other persons with information are asked to immediately contact the

Brantford Police Service at 519 756-7050.

