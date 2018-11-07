Police

Six Nations Man Charged With Theft Of a Motor Vehicle

POLICE INVESTIGATE INCIDENT INVOLVING SUSPICIOUS MALE

Male Charged

 

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Brant County detachment investigated an incident after being called to a Middleport Road, Brant County address.

 

On Saturday, November 3, 2018 at approximately 8:48 a.m., police were contacted by a resident reporting a suspicious male.

 

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a male attended the address and was observed acting suspicious around a vehicle that was located on the property. Police were immediately called at which time officers arrived on scene. The male immediately fled on foot through a farmers fields however he was taken into custody without incident.

 

Further investigation determined that the male was involved in a theft of a motor vehicle from the same property on Friday, November 2, 2018.

 

As a result, police arrested and charged 36-year-old Nicholas Joel SHIPMAN of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with the following offences:

 

  • Theft of motor vehicle
  • Driving while disqualified
  • Fail to comply with probation order.

 

He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Brantford at a later date.

