Six Nations Man Charged With Theft Of a Motor Vehicle

POLICE INVESTIGATE INCIDENT INVOLVING SUSPICIOUS MALE
Male Charged
(BRANT COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Brant County detachment investigated an incident after being called to a Middleport Road, Brant County address.
On Saturday, November 3, 2018 at approximately 8:48 a.m., police were contacted by a resident reporting a suspicious male.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a male attended the address and was observed acting suspicious around a vehicle that was located on the property. Police were immediately called at which time officers arrived on scene. The male immediately fled on foot through a farmers fields however he was taken into custody without incident.
Further investigation determined that the male was involved in a theft of a motor vehicle from the same property on Friday, November 2, 2018.
As a result, police arrested and charged 36-year-old Nicholas Joel SHIPMAN of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with the following offences:
- Theft of motor vehicle
- Driving while disqualified
- Fail to comply with probation order.
He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Brantford at a later date.