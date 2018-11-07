Local News
Thank-A-Vet honours well known Six Nations veteran “Bob” Johnson

November 7, 2018 2 views

By Justin Lethbridge Writer BRANTFORD-With the sombre lighting of a candle the Brantford area Thank-A-Vet luncheon opened at Assumption College Saturday honouring a well known Six Nations man. Former band councillor and veteran of the Vietnam War, Robert “Bob” Johnson’s service and dedication to veteran’s issues was highlighted at the annual event with his wife, Joy, family and grandchildren lighting a Remembrance candle. Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill told the crowd “He (Bob Johnson) was there whenever I needed someone to step up.” Six Nations Chief Ava Hill remembered his contributions to the Six Nation’s community. Bob Johnson passed away December 2, 2017. He was actively involved with Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164, Hagersville and the Six Nations Veterans Association. His wife Joy was on hand with some of…

