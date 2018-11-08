Discovery of three deceased Six Nations people now a triple homicide

(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ON) – Ontario Provincial police are investigating a triple homicide after three people were found deceased in a pick up truck Sunday, November 4, 2018 shortly before 10:00 a.m., near Oneida First Nation in the Middlesex Centre muncipality.

Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an area near Bodkin Road and Jones Drive in the Municipality of Middlesex Centre, after the discovery of three deceased persons.

The deceased have been identified as:

Melissa Trudy Miller, 37, of Six Nations of the Grand River.

Alan Grant Porter, 33, of Six Nations of the Grand River.

Michael Shane Jamieson, 32, of Six Nations of the Grand River.

Police were alerted to the presence of a grey pick-up truck in a field off of Bodkin Road and after further investigation found three deceased persons at the location.

OPP have not released cause of death but said a post-mortem examination of the two men and woman at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto confirmed the deaths to be homicides.

Members with the Middlesex OPP Major Crime Unit, OPP West Region Criminal Operations, OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are investigating the circumstances of the deaths, under the direction of Detective Inspector Pete Liptrott of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with the assistance of the Six Nations Police Service, Oneida Nation of the Thames Police Service, Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service

Police are asking for the public’s assistance with regard to this investigation. Anyone who may have any information or may have seen a grey 2006, Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck in the area of Bodkin Road, prior to 10:00 a.m., November 4, 2018 is asked to contact a newly established police tip-line at 1-844-677-5050, or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811 with any information.

Bodkin Road at Jones Drive has re-opened to motorists.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided as they become available.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

