Six Nations Man Charged With Impaired Driving Following a Collision

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 40-year-old male following a single motor vehicle collision investigation at a Second Line, Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation, Ontario address.

On Saturday November 10, 2018 at 7:25 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation paramedics responded to Second Line for a single vehicle collision where it was reported a vehicle was in the ditch and the male occupant was possibly injured.

Paramedics examined the male who was not seriously injured.

OPP investigated and while speaking with the male driver, signs of impairment by alcohol were detected and the male was subsequently arrested.

Further investigation determined that the male was over three times the legal limit.

OPP has charged 40-year-old Nicholas DAVIS of the Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, Ontario with:

Driving a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol

Driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

He is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga, Haldimand County at a later date to answer to the charges.

