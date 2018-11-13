Plane crashes at Brantford Municipal Airport, two killed

COUNTY OF BRANT, ON – Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are on the scene of a plane crash at the Brantford Municipal Airport located at 110 Aviation Ave, in the County of Brant.

OPP were called to the Brantford Municipal Airport at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday November 13, 2018 in response to a plane crash that occurred over night.

County of Brant OPP, Brant Fire Service and County of Brant Ambulance Service are all on scene and found that a Piper- Arrow plane had crashed on the property at the airport.

Police can confirm that both occupants of the plane are confirmed deceased. Names of the deceased cannot be released at this time pending notification of their next of kin.

The Transport Safety Board of Canada will be conducting the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

