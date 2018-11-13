Daily
Symposium will explore the life, legacy of Pocahontas

November 13, 2018

RICHMOND, Va.- Virginia Indian tribal leaders will join nationally renowned scholars for a symposium on the life, legend and legacy of Pocahontas.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture will host the half-day symposium Wednesday afternoon.

Panelists will lead discussions on the myths and realities that surround Pocahontas. The Native American woman is famous for helping English colonists during their first years in Virginia. Her fame began in her own lifetime and has endured for more than 400 years.

The program will include a representative from Pocahontas’ final resting place in England to tell her story from both English and Native American perspectives.

 

