Car Accident on Tuscarora Road

A Six Nations woman escaped injury after swerving to miss hitting a deer that ran out in front of her vehicle Monday Nov., 12. Six Nations Police and Ambulatory Services responded to the single-vehicle accident on Tuscarora Road on Monday afternoon. A silver sedan was travelling northbound on Tuscarora when a deer ran across the roadway and the driver veered and lost control, went into the ditch, hitting a group of trees before coming to a halt facing south. The vehicle sustained moderate damage as a result and was towed from the scene. The 21 year old driver told Police that she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. The driver sustained minimal injuries as a result of the MVA, and no charges were laid by Police. There is no word…



