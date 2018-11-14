Man charged with vehicle theft, faced charge in Douglas Hill death

A man who had charges of accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Douglas Hill dropped just a month ago is now facing vehicle theft charges. Nicholas Joel Shipman, 36, was arrested Saturday Nov., 3 at 8:48 a.m. with stealing a motor vehicle in Middleport Friday, Nov., 2. OPP have not released what type of vehicle was stolen Friday night but have said at this time there is no connection between the deaths of three Six Nations people or any other incident. OPP were called to a Middleport Road address Saturday, November 3, 2018 at about 8:48 a.m., after a resident reported a suspicious male. OPP said a man went to the address and was seen acting suspicious around a vehicle that was located on the property. OPP…



