Six Nations council Credit Application sparks local furor

A new process put in place by the Six Nations Finance Committee to collect bad debt has community members up in arms. When the Six Nations Parks and Recreation posted the new notice on its Facebook page on November 2nd reaction was swift. “The Six Nations Elected Council – Finance Department has notified Parks and Recreation that effective Nov. 1, 2018, every customer must complete page 1 of a ‘credit application’ form before applying at any department of the Elected Council for a service for which a fee is charged.” It sparked a firestorm of responses from community members who took umbrage with the Parks and Recreation department performing any kind of credit check on them. Some members likened it to a form of taxes while others claimed the council…
