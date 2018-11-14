Three police forces searching for a killer

By Justin Lethbridge Writer While the Ontario Provincial Police have maintained that there is no threat to public safety, three members of the Six Nations were found murdered on Sunday November 4th, 2018, leaving a multiple murdered at large. Police have said no arrests have been made and the public is being asked for help. The Six Nations Police Services along with the OPP have released posters urging anyone with information to come forward. The deceased were all from Six Nations where multiple families are in mourning. They have been identified as 37-year-old Melissa Trudy Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jamieson. After discovery of the bodies, Oneida Chief Jessica Hill said the discovery of the bodies “demonstrates the need for more safety and security in the…



