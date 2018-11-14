Three Six Nations people facing drug charges after police raid

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Three Six Nations people are facing drug related charges after police raided a Fourth Line Road residence Tuesday, Nov., 13, 2118 at 7 p.m.

Six Nations Police said they executed a search warrant for drugs at a residence at 2882 4th Line Road where police seized a number of baggies of suspected cocaine, packaged and ready for sale with a street value estimated at $12,000. Police also seized a number of baggies of marijuana and prescription drugs. Three people in the house were arrested.

Albert Lester Smoke, 60, Vernon Scott Hill, 65, and Mary Louella Longboat, 61, all of Ohsweken face a number of criminal charges including Trafficking, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and the Distribution of Illicit Cannabis.

Ms. Longboat and Mr. Smoke were held in custody for a formal Bail Hearing.

Mr. Hill was released on a Promise To Appear.

