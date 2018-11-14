Daily
National News

Three Six Nations people facing drug charges after police raid

November 14, 2018 172 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Three Six Nations people are facing drug related charges after police raided a Fourth Line Road residence Tuesday, Nov., 13, 2118 at 7 p.m.

Six Nations Police said they executed a search warrant  for drugs at a residence  at 2882 4th Line Road where police seized  a number of  baggies of  suspected cocaine, packaged and ready for sale with a street value estimated at $12,000. Police also seized a number of baggies of marijuana and prescription drugs.  Three people in the house were arrested.

Albert Lester Smoke, 60, Vernon Scott Hill, 65, and Mary Louella Longboat, 61, all of Ohsweken face a number of criminal charges including Trafficking, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and the Distribution of Illicit Cannabis.

Ms. Longboat and Mr. Smoke were held in custody for a formal Bail Hearing.

Mr. Hill was released on a Promise To Appear.

