Daily
National News

Truck hits hydro pole as snow makes roads slippery at Six Nations

November 15, 2018 167 views

Seneca Road is closed between 4th Line and 5th Line after a truck lost control and hit a hydro pole. With conditions getting slippery on the roads, a truck lost control heading northbound on Seneca Road and has ended up partially in the ditch. The impact has left hydro wires draped across the roadway, temporarily resulting in it being closed. Six Nations Police Services and the Six Nations Fire Department are on scene to clean up and direct traffic away from the area. Police are also investigating a second accident on First Line between Mohawk Road  and Bateman Line.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Members of northwest B.C. First Nation to finally return home after wildfire 

November 15, 2018 6

TELEGRAPH CREEK, B.C.- Members of a tiny First Nation in northwest British Columbia are finally returning…

Read more
Daily

Bass Pro Shops pulls Trail of Tears rifle amid boycott threats

November 15, 2018 23

TULSA, Okla.- Bass Pro Shops pulled a used 1978 Winchester rifle commemorating the Cherokee Trail of…

Read more

Leave a Reply