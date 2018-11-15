Truck hits hydro pole as snow makes roads slippery at Six Nations

Seneca Road is closed between 4th Line and 5th Line after a truck lost control and hit a hydro pole. With conditions getting slippery on the roads, a truck lost control heading northbound on Seneca Road and has ended up partially in the ditch. The impact has left hydro wires draped across the roadway, temporarily resulting in it being closed. Six Nations Police Services and the Six Nations Fire Department are on scene to clean up and direct traffic away from the area. Police are also investigating a second accident on First Line between Mohawk Road and Bateman Line.

