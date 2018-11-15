Two Youths and Adult Facing Drug Trafficking Charges

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk/Haldimand Community Street Crime Unit has charged three (3) males with drug related offences after conducting an investigation at a Peel Street, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.

On Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at approximately 2:07 p.m., members were on patrol in the area of Peel Street, when two (2) males attracted the officer’s attention. The males immediately recognized the officers when one of the males fled on foot. Officers were able to take both males into custody without incident. While conducting the investigation a third male was also taken into custody. Investigating officers subsequently seized a quantity of illicit drugs and Canadian currency.

As a result, police have charged 19-year-old Shemar WALTERS of Brampton, Ontario with the possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl and possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine.

Charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 is a 15-year-old male from Mississauga, Ontario.

Charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl and possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine is a 15-year-old male of Orangeville, Ontario.

All are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.

Add Your Voice