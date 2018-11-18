Daily
Senators draft resolution for Native American Heritage Month, highlights Iroquois Confederacy 

November 18, 2018 25 views

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A U.S. Senate resolution has been introduced to designate November as Native American Heritage month.

The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Friday announced the resolution sponsored by Sens. John Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican, and Tom Udall, a New Mexico Democrat. Hoeven is the committee’s chairman and Udall its vice chairman.

The resolution recognizes the accomplishments, cultures and contributions of Native Americans, who serve in the military at higher rates than any other group.

The resolution also specifically highlights the influence of the Iroquois Confederacy of the northeastern United States on the founding fathers’ drafting of the Constitution, including in its articles on free speech and the separation of governmental powers.

The senators say the resolution also offers a chance for reflection on how they can further strengthen tribal communities.

