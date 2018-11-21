Local News
OPP seeking public help to catch a killer still at large

November 21, 2018 53 views
A press conference seeking the public’s help was held last week at the Social Services gym. (Photos by Jim C Powless)

Public being asked to come forward with information on killer By Lynda Powless and Justin Lethbridge Writers SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and local families made an emotional appeal to the public for information Thursday in the triple murder of three Six Nations people who were all close friends and one of whom was pregnant. “Please anybody, tell me something,” an emotional Trevor Miller said to the media and community members that packed the Six Nations Social Services Gymnasium on Thursday morning. “This did not need to happen,” he said in appealing for information into the death of his sister Melissa, who was seven months pregnant. Mr. Miller was part of the police press conference held on Thursday, November 15th, 2018  at…

