Rebels celebrate awards

Six Nations Rebels celebrate at Awards Banquet By Neil Becker Sports Reporter The Six Nations Rebels handed out the hardware at its annual awards banquet Sunday with the Ross Powless team MVP award going to both leading scorer Chayton King and goalie Daniel Hill. With both an MVP award and leading scorer award Chayton King says his dream is to hoist the Founders Cup. “I don’t want to play in ‘A’ (Junior ‘A’) until I do that,” King said about helping the Rebels win another Founders. King has a couple of years left for Junior ‘B’ eligibility. Individually it was a standout season for King who in the regular season combined his toughness with a knack for clutch offensive performances as he led the team with 36 goals and 70…
