Six Nations Police welcome new recruits

It may have been a small gathering but the moment was memorable for two Six Nations police recruits who officially joined the Six Nations Police force in a badge ceremony last Tuesday. Brayden Hill and Jared Miller both received their police badges in a pinning ceremony at the Gathering Place. Six Nations Police Chief, Glenn Lickers told the gathering the badges represent the beginning of a police officer’s career and will follow them through to retirement. Badge number’s are assigned to the officer permanently. “Each will be issued a badge that is his and his alone. The badge will never be reissued to someone else; it will never be recycled or re-circulated. It will be retired when they retire from the Six Nations Police Force,” said Lickers. Both Hill and…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice