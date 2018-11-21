Local News
Six Nations Police welcome new recruits

November 21, 2018 69 views
New officers Jared Miller and Brayden Hill with Poice e Chief Glenn LIckers (centre)

It may have been a small gathering but the moment was memorable for two Six Nations police recruits who officially joined the Six Nations Police force in a badge ceremony last Tuesday. Brayden Hill and Jared Miller both received their police badges in a pinning ceremony at the Gathering Place. Six Nations Police Chief, Glenn Lickers told the gathering the badges represent the beginning of a police officer’s career and will follow them through to retirement. Badge number’s are assigned to the officer permanently. “Each will be issued a badge that is his and his alone. The badge will never be reissued to someone else; it will never be recycled or re-circulated. It will be retired when they retire from the Six Nations Police Force,” said Lickers. Both Hill and…

