SN Polytechnic receives $732,000 grant to preserve Cayuga language

Six Nations Polytechnic (SNP) has received a $732,000 Ontario trillium Foundation grant to stablize Ogwehonweh languages at Six Nations. The grant was announced at a recent Champions for Change Indigenous Education Conference held at SNP last week. The grant, over three years, is the results of a SNP research study that explored methods of creating more speakers of Ogwehoweh languages at Six Nations of the Grand River. It will also be used to develop additional language skills and knowledge within the Six Nations community. Eight Cayuga language speakers will be hired or trained to carry out the project and an archive of resources for speakers and learners. Adult learners will have up to 3600 hours of intensive immersion that will also produce 500 hoursof audio and visual materials. Once launched,…



