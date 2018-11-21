Two people facing drug charges for second time in a month

Three people are facing drug related charges, two of them for the second time in a month, after Six Nations Police raided a Fourth LIne Road house last Tuesday, November 13, at about 7:00 p.m. Police executed a search warrant for drugs at 2882 4th Line Road arresting three people in the house. Police seized a number of baggies of cocaine, packaged and ready for sale with a street value of about $12,000.00. In addition a number of baggies of marijuana and prescription drugs were also seized. Albert Lester Smoke, 60, Vernon Scott Hill, 65, and Mary Louella Longboat, 61, all of Ohsweken face a number of criminal charges including Trafficking, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and the Distribution of Illicit Cannabis. Ms. Longboat and Mr. Smoke were held…



