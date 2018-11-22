Manitobans look for two missing snowmobilers who may have fallen through ice 

PINE FALLS, Man.-Two people on a snowmobile are believed to have fallen through the ice of a river north of Winnipeg.

A search began after two people were reported missing late Tuesday night.

RCMP and first responders from Sagkeeng First Nation and Pine Falls found snowmobile tracks on the Winnipeg River that lead to open water.

The search had to be called off due to dangerous conditions, including fast moving water and unstable ice.

Police have not released the identities of the missing snowmobilers.

RCMP say despite the danger people have been seen heading out on the ice to search.

Add Your Voice