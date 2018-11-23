Six Nations man faces drug charge after vehicle hits mailboxes

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A Six Nations man is facing a drug and dangerous driving charges after police blocked in a vehicle Thursday, November 22nd, 2018, at about 3:36 PM, that had been driving erratically westbound on Fourth Line striking several mailboxes.

Police said they located the vehicle on Fourth Line Road and were able to block it in to prevent it from causing anymore damage to property. The vehicle, a grey 2012 Dodge Caravan, had struck and damaged 3 mailboxes on Fourth Line Road.

Police spoke with the driver, identified as Carl Bruce Miller, 50, of Ohsweken. Police said while no signs of alcohol were present, Police determined Miller’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired. Through investigation, Miller admitted to taking cocaine earlier in the day. Miller was arrested for Dangerous Driving and Mischief to Property Under $5,000. Police located and seized a baggie with small white rocks, believed to be Cocaine, in his possession, upon his arrest.

Police charged Mr. Miller with Criminal charges of:

1) Dangerous Driving;

2) Mischief Under $5000 and;

3) Possession of a Controlled Substance

The vehicle was towed from the scene as it had sustained front end damage from striking the mailboxes.

Miller was released on a Promise to Appear with a Brantford Court date of January 11, 2019, to answer to the charges against him.

