Six Nations woman charged with accessory after the fact in triple murder

(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ON) – OPP have arrested a Six Nations woman in relation to the triple murder of three Six Nations people almost three weeks ago.

OPP arrested Kirsten Bomberry, 36, of Six Nations of the Grand River Friday, November 23, 2018, . She has been charged with three counts of Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

Bomberry was held for a show cause hearing on Saturday, Nov., 24th and was remanded into custody. A future court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice, London, Ontario is pending. A publication ban is now in effect.

She was arrested after members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) under the direction of Detective Inspector Pete Liptrott of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with the assistance of the Six Nations Police Service undertook an investigation at a Fourth Line residence Friday night.

A combine forces investigation into the deaths of Melissa Trudy Miller, 37, Alan Grant Porter, 33, and Michael Shane Jamieson, 32, all of Six Nations of the Grand River remains underway.

Police said periodic road closures will be in place as the investigation continues. 4th Line at the intersection of Tuscarora Road will be affected, as will Onondaga Road at 4th Line.

Six Nations Landfill remains open, but will only be accessible from Onondaga Road. Motorists travelling in the area are advised that the periodic road closure is expected to continue for several days, and an alternate route should be used.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police tip-line at 1-844-677-5050, or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

