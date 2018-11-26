Defrocked Arctic priest Erik Dejaeger loses appeal of sex abuse convictions

IQALUIT, Nunavut -A defrocked Arctic priest jailed for abusing dozens of Inuit children has lost an appeal of his convictions and sentence.

Erik Dejaeger will continue to serve his 19-year term for crimes committed in the Nunavut community of Igloolik 40 years ago.

Dejaeger was convicted on 24 sex-related counts and pled guilty to another eight in a 2014 trial.

The former Oblate priest had argued that the trial judge did a poor job of assessing his testimony and that of his accusers.

The Nunavut Court of Appeal dismissed his arguments late last week.

Dejaeger’s trial stirred up long-buried memories in his victims and testimony at his trial was often searingly emotional.

His crimes, committed between 1978 and 1982, included indecent assault, unlawful confinement, buggery, unlawful sexual intercourse and bestiality.

The victims included 12 boys and 10 girls.

Add Your Voice