OPP INVESTIGATING FATAL COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 54

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a fatal collision involving two vehicles at a Highway 54, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Monday November 26, 2018 at 2:25 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to Highway 54 at Mines Road for a motor vehicle collision where two vehicles were reportedly involved.

One of the involved occupants in one of the vehicles suffered life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three occupants, including an infant child, in the second vehicle involved were transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that a grey SUV was travelling east bound on Highway 54 when it turned left to go north bound on Mines Road and was struck by a black pickup truck that was travelling west bound on Highway 54.

OPP Traffic Collision Investigators are attending the scene to assist with the investigation.

Highway 54 in Caledonia is currently closed between Mckinnon Drive and Onondaga Townline. Mines Road is closed at Greens Road.

An update will be provided as information becomes available and is confirmed.

OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

