Saskatchewan, First Nation running unlicensed cannabis store plan second meeting

November 26, 2018 16 views

REGINA _ The chief of a First Nation operating an unlicensed cannabis store says another meeting is planned with the Saskatchewan government on the issue.

 

Anthony Cappo of the Muscowpetung Saulteaux First Nation met with Justice Minister Don Morgan this morning.

 

Cappo wouldn’t talk about what was discussed except to say the meeting was positive.

 

The First Nation northeast of Regina has said it has a right to make its own cannabis rules.

 

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, which oversees cannabis sales, says the First Nation must have a provincial licence to open a pot store legally.

 

The Crown corporation has sent a warning letter to the First Nation saying provincial and federal legislation still applies on reserve land.

