Education, no districts among proposed Election Code changes

November 28, 2018 48 views
Six Nations latest election code committee has only had 100 responses to changing the election code with the majority wanting a high school diploma requirement and an elected integrity commission. Election Code chair Claudine VanEvery-Albert is the current SNEC Integrity Commission chair. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Six Nations Election Code committee is now in the writing stages of revisions to the 23 year old code. Committee members told a meeting on the election code Friday they will be working with results garnered from meetings and surveys that have come under fire. The surveys gathered at meetings may have been clear but an online survey allowed people to respond more than once. The committee included a requirement to put in a band number to ensure that only band members accessed the online survey and that they only did it once. But that didn’t stop someone from anonymously filling out multiple physical copies. “You say you had 100 responses?” Councillor Carl Hill asked the committee after hearing the number of responses. “Whose to…

