Music program for children receives funding

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Music from the Spirit community project has received a huge boost in the form of $18,000 worth of musical instruments and equipment from the MusiCounts TD Community Music Program. After the funding was announced, the new instruments were revealed to the program participants and Six Nations community on Wednesday November 14th, 2018 at the Six Nations Community Hall. The presentation included performances by Six Nations own two-time Juno award winner Derek Miller as well as musicians from the Music from the Spirit program. “Music from the Spirit is a glimpse of what can happen when we bring musical minds together.” Miller said before his performance. “Receiving a grant of this magnitude from TD is a huge boost for this program. As an artist, you’re looking…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice