OPP investigste fatal collision near Caledonia

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County OPP is investigating a fatal collision involving two vehicles at a Highway 54, Caledonia, Haldimand County.On Monday November 26, 2018 at 2:25 p.m., Haldimand County OPP, Fire Services and paramedics responded to Highway 54 at Mines Road for a two car collision.OPP determined a grey SUV was travelling east bound on Highway 54 when it turned left to go north bound on Mines Road and was struck by a black pickup truck that was travelling west bound on Highway 54. The male driver of the east bound grey SUV suffered life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. An adult male, adult female and an infant female child, in the west bound black pickup truck were transported to a local area hospital…



