Following a motion accepted by the Six Nations Elected Council on November 13th, the SNEC has organized a bus for the December 4th rally on Parliament Hill. The rally centers on the Canadian Indigenous Framework Agreement that the Liberal Government has bought to First Nations communities as a step towards their campaign promise of reconciliation with the First Nations peoples. The framework centers on the 10 Principles Respecting the Government of Canada’s Relationship with Indigenous Peoples. In reference to the 10 Principles, the Alliance of Iroquois and Allied Indians have stated on their website www.stoptheframework.com that ”Canada is using promises of funding and authority as bait for First Peoples into signing away their traditional territory, Aboriginal title, inherent rights, treaties, and status as nations.” The AIAI have called on First Nations peoples…

