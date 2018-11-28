Red Scarf Day

Local News
In an effort to promote education and reduce the stigma associated with AIDS, the Six Nations Health Services and the Oshweken Public Health Office will be covering Veterans Park with Red Scarves on Friday November 30th. It will be the third year that the Six Nations have participated in the Red Scarf Campaign in support of World AIDS Day on December 1st 2018. In 2012 the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection in London and Stratford Ontario began the project as a means to spread awareness. The Scarves are designed to resemble the International symbol of AIDS Awareness, which is a Red Ribbon, and have an information tag attached with details about the disease as well as available resources in the community. People who find the Scarves are encouraged to wear them to…

