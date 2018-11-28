Daily
National News

Sexual Assault Suspect Sought in Burlington

November 28, 2018 26 views

BURLINGTON, ONT-A police investigation is under way after a 13-year-old male was sexually assaulted in a washroom at The Bay in the Burlington Mall.

 Halton Police said on Monday November 5th, 2018 the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) commenced an investigation after a 13 year old male disclosed that he was sexually assaulted while using the washroom at The Bay in the Burlington Mall – 777 Guelph Line.

On November 4th sometime between 3:00pm​ and 5:00pm, while in the washroom, the victim advised that he was approached by a white male, 30-40 years of age, with spiked blonde hair with a goatee.  The male was wearing jeans, and a blue and white T-shirt with running shoes.  At this time the victim was sexually assaulted.

Police would like to remind the public to be vigilant with their safety and report any suspicious incidents to police immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or similar incidents to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit  – Detective Sergeant Chris Newcombe at 905-465-8965 or Detective Constable Mark Werner  at 905-465-8747. 

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See Something?  Hear Something?  Know Something?  Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

 

