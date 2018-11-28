Six Nation youth saving the water

Six Nations youth have taken up the gauntlet in the community’s fight to protect its water rights. Despite winter weather and falling rain youth gathered together this past weekend to mark a Day of Action to save the water and “Say No To Nestle’” Nestle has been pumping up to 3.6 million litres a day of water from its Aberfoyle well. Water that travels through the Six Nations Haldimand Treaty and Nanfan Treaty area. They are pumping another 1.1 million litres a day at its Erin Well. Oddly the pumping has continued for the past two years on expired permits because Ontario’s legislation allows corporations to continue to pump water as long as they have filed for a renewal. The dated legislation allows the companies to continue pumping water without…



