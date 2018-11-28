Six Nations fire station hit by thieves, station shut down, fire trucks damaged

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A Six Nations fire station has been broken into and over $200,000 in fire and safety equipment stolen.

Six Nations Police were called to the break-in at Fire Station #3 on Cayuga Road Tuesday November 27, 2018 at 11:52 AM,. after fire fighters arrived at the outlaying station at about 11:30 a.m. and found it had been broken into.

Police are following some leads and continue to investigate.

Fire Chief Matt Miller said thieves cut through a security fence and then broke through a double cinder block concrete wall at the rear of the fire station.

Once inside they stole equipment, including highly specialized fire fighting equipment from the two fire trucks stationed there. Thieves also attempted to steal the firetrucks causing significant damage in the process.

The theft and damage has resulted in the Six Nations Fire department being forced to shut down the outlaying station.

“Effective immediately, Six Nations Fire & Emergency Services Fire Station #3 will be closed indefinitely,” Fire Chief Miller posted to Facebook Tuesday night. He said “until such time as we can get the station and truck’s repaired and the highly specialized equipment replaced we will not be able to reopen the fire station.”

He warned the community as a result “there will be a delay in emergency response to the fire station #3 area.

The same fire station was damaged in August of 2016, by a vehicle driving into the door. That incident and this break and enter appear to be unrelated, and are being treated as two isolated incidents, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

