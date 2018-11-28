Local News
Six Nations youth take to the roads to Save the Water in Day of Action

November 28, 2018 42 views
Makasa Looking Horse, Eryn Wise and children and their signs. (Photo by Makasa Looking Horse)

By Taz Dhaliwal Writer Both the rain and temperatures may have fallen but it didn’t stop Six Nations youth from running to save the water. Six Nations youth took to the roads in a Day of Action Saturday urging anyone who passed by to say No to Nestle. The Day of Action was organized by 21-year-old Makasa Looking Horse, a McMaster University Indigenous studies student. She urged people to come out to protest Nestle’s taking of water from an Aberfoyle aquifer, south of Guelph, within Six Nations treaty lands. LookingHorse says water is a human right. “I want our community to be aware of what Nestle is doing,” she said. “Nestle can’t just take our water.” She said water is a human right and not a privilege. “I just know…

