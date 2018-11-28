Six Nations youth take to the roads to Save the Water in Day of Action

By Taz Dhaliwal Writer Both the rain and temperatures may have fallen but it didn’t stop Six Nations youth from running to save the water. Six Nations youth took to the roads in a Day of Action Saturday urging anyone who passed by to say No to Nestle. The Day of Action was organized by 21-year-old Makasa Looking Horse, a McMaster University Indigenous studies student. She urged people to come out to protest Nestle’s taking of water from an Aberfoyle aquifer, south of Guelph, within Six Nations treaty lands. LookingHorse says water is a human right. “I want our community to be aware of what Nestle is doing,” she said. “Nestle can’t just take our water.” She said water is a human right and not a privilege. “I just know…
Related Posts
Labrador Innu angry as Quebec wildlife officials seize caribou gift
November 28, 2018 47
By Sidhartha Banerjee THE CANADIAN PRESS MONTREAL- Labrador Innu say caribou meat seized this week by…
Six Nations fire station hit by thieves, station shut down, fire trucks damaged
November 28, 2018 61
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A Six Nations fire station has been broken into and over…