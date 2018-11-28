Local News
Woman charged in triple murder

November 28, 2018 527 views
Kirsten Gail Bomberry (Facebook Photo)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer After weeks of investigation the Ontario Provincial Police have made their first arrest in the triple-homicide investigation. On Friday November 23rd, 2018 the OPP along with members of the Six Nations Police arrested 36-year-old Six Nations resident Kirsten Gail Bomberry in connection with the ongoing investigation. Bomberry has been charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder. The arrest came at a house on Fourth Line Road, which is where the OPP and Six Nations Police have been focusing their investigation for the past several days. The OPP advised that there will be periodic road closures in the coming days in the area of Fourth Line at Tuscarora Road and Onondaga Road as they continue to investigate the area. The landfill will remain…

