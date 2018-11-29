Atlantic First Nations urged to ‘work together’ to achieve self determination

HALIFAX _ A former grand chief of the Council of Yukon First Nations says Indigenous communities in Atlantic Canada need to work together to achieve self-determination, as a summit on self-governance wraps up in Halifax.

Ruth Massie says collaboration between communities and the participation of all Indigenous Peoples is critical as First Nations work on finding a pathway to nationhood in the Atlantic region known as Mi’kma’ki.

She says it is key that Indigenous communities “make decisions at home” before approaching the federal government.

Her comments come at the end of the three-day summit featuring First Nations leaders from across the country.

Antle Denny, Grand Keptin of the Mi’kmaq Grand Council, says the experiences shared by the leaders have “opened some eyes” as to the different approaches taken by First Nations to implement self-government agreements.

He says he’s hopeful the gathering will further unite Indigenous Peoples in the region as it strives for full recognition of the Mi’kmaw Nation.

