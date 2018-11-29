Daily
National News

Road closure due to OPP investigation of triple homicide comes to end

November 29, 2018 84 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Road closures here as a result of an OPP investigation into the triple murder of three local people have come to an end.

 OPP  had announced as a result of an investigation at a Fourth Line Road house periodic road closures  of Fourth Line  would take place. The road closure are now complete.

OPP have charged the first person in the triple murders. A 36-year-old Six Nations woman  was charged with  being an accessory after the fact in connection with murders of three Six Nations people  whose bodies were found more than 100 kilometres from their home community in Middlesex County.

OPP arrested Kirsten Bomberry  last Friday. The Fourth Line Road home was swarming with OPP,  including a tactical unit during the arrest. She was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder. She appeared in court in London on Saturday and remains in custody. The court case is expected to stay in London.

The charges are in connection with the deaths of Melissa Miller, 37, Alan Porter, 33, and Michael Jamieson, 32, all  found dead  with a stolen grey 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck  reported by local residents in a  Bodkin Road field near Jones Drive on Nov. 4. Melissa Miller was seven months pregnant with a son when she was killed.  Miller and Porter are cousins and Porter was a close friend of Jamieson.  All of the victims left behind children.

 Family and community members  are pleading with the public to come forward with information .

OPP Sgt. Laura Brown would not comment further on the arrest or any connection between Bomberry and the victims.

Both the OPP Six Nations Police extended their appreciation to the Six Nations community for their patience during the investigation.

An appeal for information continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police tip-line at 1-844-677-5050, or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

