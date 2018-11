SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Fire & Emergency Services responded to the scene of a structure fire at 104 Mohawk Road shortly after 5 p.m. Fire Chief Matt Miller said a primary Search of the structure was completed and found clear. There are no victims or no injuries.

Smoke and steam could be seen rising from the fire that was quickly under control.

He said Mohawk Rd would l remain open but asks the public to please slow down and watch for emergency vehicle traffic.

