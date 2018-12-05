AFN wants Inspire money redirected

The Assembly of First Nations voted to instruct the federal government to stop all federal education funding to Inspire a national Indigenous-led registered charity investing in the education of Indigenous people. Inspire receives millions of dollars in federal funding annually. The resolution requests the federal government funnel all monies given to Inspire back to communities for educational purposes. The resolution from the AFN education committee said the resolution came after a review of post secondary education and questions to Inspire on how many of their students were benefitting from Inspire funding and the “response was we have no idea.” First Nations are underfunded across the board a committee spokesman said. ”We recognize they do good work for people but we can’t say with assurance they do for us.” The resolution does…



