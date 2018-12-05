Local News
ticker

AFN wants Inspire money redirected

December 5, 2018 31 views

The Assembly of First Nations voted to instruct the federal government to stop all federal education funding to Inspire a national Indigenous-led registered charity investing in the education of Indigenous people. Inspire receives millions of dollars in federal funding annually. The resolution requests the federal government funnel all monies given to Inspire back to communities for educational purposes. The resolution from the AFN education committee said the resolution came after a review of post secondary education and questions to Inspire on how many of their students were benefitting from Inspire funding and the “response was we have no idea.” First Nations are underfunded across the board a committee spokesman said. ”We recognize they do good work for people but we can’t say with assurance they do for us.” The resolution does…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Grassy Narrows First Nation chief not ‘a believer’ in PM’s reconciliation pledge 

December 5, 2018 21

By Kristy Kirkup and Janice Dickson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA -An Ontario First Nation suffering from…

Read more
Daily

Ontario looking at law after Indigenous councillor refuses oath to the Queen 

December 5, 2018 20

By Colin Perkel THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- The Ontario government said on Wednesday it was looking…

Read more