Few changes in third draft cannabis “law,” concerns raised by community

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The third draft of a proposed ‘Cannabis Control Law’ was met with mixed reviews by community members last Thursday Night. Six Nations Elected Council has been holding community consultation meetings over plans to develop a cannabis law. “Council had a couple of district meeting because we made the decision we need to regulate it ourselves and develop our own law so that we can control what is going on in our community,” said Elected Chief Ava Hill. Consultant Bob Watts, is developing the law based on community and council input. Watts told the meeting at the community hall “this draft tries to be reflective of the many voices I’ve heard from.” Watts said. “This includes Chief and Council, it also includes some of things that other…
Related Posts
Grassy Narrows First Nation chief not ‘a believer’ in PM’s reconciliation pledge
December 5, 2018 21
By Kristy Kirkup and Janice Dickson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA -An Ontario First Nation suffering from…
Ontario looking at law after Indigenous councillor refuses oath to the Queen
December 5, 2018 20
By Colin Perkel THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- The Ontario government said on Wednesday it was looking…